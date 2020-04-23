Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 8,783 Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG Partners were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,768,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Partners stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 589,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,128. Golar LNG Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $208.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GMLP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

