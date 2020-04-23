Liberty One Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 134,785 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Blackrock Capital Investment worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,253,311,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,477,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 169,500 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,318,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 244,393 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 883,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 40,812 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 810,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 147,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.32. 33,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,678. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a market cap of $157.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $19.19 million during the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. Analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.92%.

In related news, CEO James Keenan bought 60,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $244,375.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,342.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Lies bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $146,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKCC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

