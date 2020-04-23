Liberty One Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Visa by 63.2% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 289.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 38,370 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 48.9% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 15,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Visa by 6.4% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,982 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $166.65. 6,261,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,786,933. The firm has a market cap of $315.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

