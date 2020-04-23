Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $16,389,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 38.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in BlackRock by 12.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $6.63 on Wednesday, hitting $481.00. The company had a trading volume of 815,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $432.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

