Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $198,000 Stock Position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 43.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Childrens Place were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 745,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,607,000 after purchasing an additional 146,229 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 616,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,514,000 after purchasing an additional 69,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after purchasing an additional 37,557 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the 4th quarter valued at $15,711,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Childrens Place by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140,965 shares during the period.

Shares of Childrens Place stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.10. 20,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,093. The stock has a market cap of $391.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. Childrens Place Inc has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Childrens Place Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Childrens Place from $59.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Childrens Place from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $79,808.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $708,071 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

