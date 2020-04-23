Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.3% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $57.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,386,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,206,020. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $235.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

