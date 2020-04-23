Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,307 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.9% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.25. 19,129,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,886,762. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

