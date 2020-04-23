Liberty One Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock traded up $8.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.42. 2,949,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,944. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

