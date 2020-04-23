Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 3.4% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,765. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $181.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

