Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 143 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $19,416,210,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,213,000 after buying an additional 210,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,528,000 after buying an additional 140,524 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,995,000 after buying an additional 441,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $583,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,495,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,372. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

