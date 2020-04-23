Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 576 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 204.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.56. 369,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,467,608. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

