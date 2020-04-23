Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Life Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Shares of LSI opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.15. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.16%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $742,222.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,268.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $257,800.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,776. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

