Lifull Co Ltd Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NXCLF)

Lifull Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lifull in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lifull’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifull from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXCLF traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. Lifull has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.08 million.

Lifull Company Profile

Lifull Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. The company offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL HOME'S PRO a communication platform; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information Website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a Real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; and Trovit, an aggregation Website.

