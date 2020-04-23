Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

NYSE AMP traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $104.34. 58,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.04.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

