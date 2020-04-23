Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 3,446 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 1,047.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,912,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Get China Mobile alerts:

Shares of China Mobile stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $39.39. 852,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,888. China Mobile Ltd. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $162.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.1106 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHL shares. New Street Research upgraded China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.