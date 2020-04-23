Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 878 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of UGI by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in UGI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $28.04. 112,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $55.17.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

