Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 69,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 37.4% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,352. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

