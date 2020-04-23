Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $339.05. The stock had a trading volume of 549,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,520. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.81. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,918.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.