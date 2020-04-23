Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 172,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,456,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Verisign in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of Verisign stock traded down $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $214.08. 669,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,324. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.27. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.78. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

