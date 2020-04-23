Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Visa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.99. 8,052,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,786,933. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $315.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.09.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

