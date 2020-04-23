Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after buying an additional 612,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,296,000 after purchasing an additional 82,951 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in Analog Devices by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.75. 210,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,530. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,686 shares of company stock valued at $762,900 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

