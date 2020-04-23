Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,520 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

FB traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,140,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,379,740. The stock has a market cap of $528.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

