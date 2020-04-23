Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

RELX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Relx PLC has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. Citigroup upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.