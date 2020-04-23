Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $203.27. 2,386,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,551,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

