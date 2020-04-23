Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 112.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.15. 2,838,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

