Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $127,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,639,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 997.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,378,000 after buying an additional 1,622,256 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,326.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 476,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,081,000 after buying an additional 443,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 604,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,924,000 after buying an additional 226,081 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in S&P Global by 339.8% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $3.38 on Thursday, hitting $279.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,124. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

