Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $128,000 Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 119.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 2,881.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

CHT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 108,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,010. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.