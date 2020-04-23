Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $129,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Yum China by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Yum China by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 811,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,590,000 after buying an additional 113,140 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $837,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 30.1% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.37.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

