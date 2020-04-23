Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $134,000 Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.84. 4,667,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,842,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

