Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $145,000 Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Argus upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,960 shares of company stock worth $15,008,106 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.23. 1,368,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.17. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $152.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.85.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

