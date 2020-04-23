Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,261,000 after purchasing an additional 291,954 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,069,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,898,874. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.12. The stock has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

