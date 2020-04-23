Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,840 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,745,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,398,000 after buying an additional 716,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,681,000 after buying an additional 646,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Shares of NYSE XEL traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $64.37. 269,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,901. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.82. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

