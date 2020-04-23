Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 90.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 106,960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth $124,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 374,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOE traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.78. 21,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,587. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.