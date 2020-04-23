Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $99,000 Stock Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 45.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1,445.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Unilever by 73.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UN traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.09. 389,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,024. The firm has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

