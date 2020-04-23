Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 148.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 14,864,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,733,000 after purchasing an additional 435,990 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,788,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,491,000 after buying an additional 323,526 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 290,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 289,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.56.

Shares of SLF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 61,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,598. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.