Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.57.

CSX stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.73. 3,382,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,923,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $69.78.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

