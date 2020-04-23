Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TM stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.46 and its 200-day moving average is $135.28. The company has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12 month low of $108.01 and a 12 month high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $69.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. Analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

TM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

