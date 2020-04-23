Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $687,326,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,603,000 after buying an additional 1,270,949 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,029,000 after purchasing an additional 757,348 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,945,000 after purchasing an additional 654,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,808,000 after buying an additional 278,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.41. 177,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,782. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

