Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 4,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,895,486.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $733,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $151.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,399. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra decreased their price target on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

