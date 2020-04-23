Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 156 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 971.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,164,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,864 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 871,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,077,000 after buying an additional 845,674 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $112,071,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,474,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,302,000 after buying an additional 610,885 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,690. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.25. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7935 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

