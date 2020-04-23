Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,795,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.07. The stock had a trading volume of 303,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,668,521. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.51. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.95 and a 1-year high of $134.53.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

