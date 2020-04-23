Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,459,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,590,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Moody’s by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,568,000 after acquiring an additional 388,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,179,000 after acquiring an additional 180,422 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,406,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,156,000 after purchasing an additional 176,119 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,624 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,827. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.03. 104,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,201. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

