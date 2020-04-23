Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 17.2% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 327,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 30.6% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 23,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.2% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.1% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 341,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 31,307 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.86. 14,351,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,914,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

