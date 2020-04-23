Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 781.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

SNY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,925,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,896. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

