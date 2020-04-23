Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 11,229 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 50.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 556.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the period.

NYSE ARDC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.79. 5,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,917. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $15.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

