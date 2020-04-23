Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 145 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.61.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $5.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $258.05. The stock had a trading volume of 133,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,124. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $306.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

