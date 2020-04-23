Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,593,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,304,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.10. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.