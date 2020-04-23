Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 250 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.41. 187,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.59.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

