Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 538 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,749 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after acquiring an additional 920,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 839,241 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $110.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,933,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131,239. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

