Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 666 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paypal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after purchasing an additional 184,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,788,909,000 after buying an additional 124,105 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,972 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,247,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $116.01. 6,078,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,272,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average is $107.32.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

